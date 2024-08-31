Buzz: Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 advance booking date in India

Hyderabad: Tollywood fans are eagerly waiting for Jr. NTR’s upcoming movie Devara: Part 1, which is set to release on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film is special because it also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor. It also stars Saif Ali Khan. With just a few weeks left, excitement is building up as everyone waits for advance ticket bookings to start.

In the U.S., advance bookings have already begun, and the response has been incredible. In just a few hours, Devara sold almost 3,000 tickets, making $100,000 in sales. Many shows are already sold out, and others are filling up fast. This strong start suggests that when full bookings open, the demand will be even higher.

Pralayamai athadi raaake dhada dhada dhada dhandoraaaa…. 🥁🔥🔥🔥#Devara USA premieres pre sales already crossed $100K+ and counting…



The ticket prices for Devara in the U.S. are similar to those of Prabhas’s recent movie Kalki 2898 AD, which suggests the movie is aiming for a wide audience while keeping ticket costs at a premium. The early success in the U.S. hints that Devara could be a huge hit at the box office.

Devara Advance Booking In India

In India, fans are still waiting for advance bookings to begin. Source from Telugu film circles suggest that the bookings in the Telugu states might start on September 22nd. However, there is no confirmation yet for the Hindi version’s release, and the final ticket prices in Telugu states are still being decided.

The advance bookings in India are expected to open after the new prices are announced. With so much excitement around the movie, Devara: Part 1 is likely to break box office records.

The makers of Devara have also announced that the movie will be released in two parts. Saif Ali Khan will play the villain in the first part, while Bobby Deol is rumored to be the antagonist in the second part. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is also preparing for his Hindi debut in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, and filming is already underway.