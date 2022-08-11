Buzz: Karan Kundrra to enter Naagin 6

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin 6 also stars Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Maheck Chahal

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 11th August 2022 3:19 pm IST
Buzz: Karan Kundrra to enter Naagin 6
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor‘s popular supernatural show ‘Naagin 6’, starring Tejasswi Prakash, is making headlines as the show got an extension till December. Reportedly, makers are all set to spice the things up by introducing a 20-year leap. The show will see a new track with Tejasswi aka Pratha’s daughter. This update has left fans excited who are looking forward to witness more drama and entertainment in coming months.

Amid this, we have got our hands on another exciting update about the show. Twitter is abuzz with speculations that actor Karan Kundrra and Teja’s real life beau is going to enter Naagin 6 in the upcoming episodes. Rumours are rife that Karan will be seen as a next male lead opposite Tejasswi (The diva is expected to play her own daughter).

Though these gossip mills have left TejRan fans excited, there is no confirmation on Karan Kundrra’s entry yet.

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 also stars Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Maheck Chahal. The show will be shifted to a new time slot next month as celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will take over the 8pm slot on weekends on Colors channel.

