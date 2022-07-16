Buzz: Katrina Kaif to officially announce pregnancy on THIS date

Mumbai: For the past few weeks, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal have been making the headlines for expecting their first child together. Speculations about her pregnancy started doing rounds among fans and media circles after Katrina’s entire absence from public appearances, airport schedules, and B-town events came into notice. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an official confirmation on the same.

Well, looks like the wait is over! If the reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif is indeed pregnant and she is likely to make the official announcement on her birthday, i.e. July 16 which is today.

According to a report in Asianet Newsable, a source close to the couple said, “It is confirmed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. She and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together. There are high chances that the news about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy will be shared by the couple on Kat’s birthday. Katrina will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, and that is when the couple will most likely be sharing the good news with their fans.”

Amid all the speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her 39th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, the motion poster of which was released on Friday. She also has Tiger 3, Merry Xmas, and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.