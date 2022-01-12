Buzz: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up!

Mumbai: It seems there is a trouble in lover’s paradise as Bollywood‘s hot couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly decided to part ways. Speculations are doing rounds on internet that Arjun and Malaika have put an end to their nearly four years of relationship.

Their romance became the talk of the town ever since their dating rumours sparked. After staying mum for almost two years, Arjun and Malaika finally made their relationship official on January 1, 2021 by posting a loved-up pic on Instagram.

But now, according to a latest report in Bollywood Life, it seems that they have decided to end their romantic relationship. A source close to the couple informed the news portal that it’s been more than six days since Malaika Arora had not stepped out of her house.

Source further added that Malaika is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while.

“While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him,” a source said.

“The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates have stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple,” the source further told the portal.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often take internet by storm with their mushy pictures on social media. Check them out below.

Malaika was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016. They have a son together, Arhaan.