Buzz: Nagarjuna quits Bigg Boss Telugu, who’s new host?

Hyderabad: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6 got over last week, but its fever and craze is still alive among the fans and on social media. It’s been just two days since the 6th season got concluded and fans are already curious for the next season.

We hear that the makers are planning to return with the 7th season of Bigg Boss Telugu soon. While there is no confirmation about the same yet, social media is filled with the rumours of host Nagarjuna quitting the reality show. Yes, you read that right! According to reports, the Tollywood King has bid adieu to the show and will not be seen in the next season.

BB Telugu 6 has been hit with unexpected developments and controversies. Even with many criticisms as a host, Nagarjuna impressed viewers in his own style. Reports suggest that Nagarjuna, who has always disliked BB’s management style, has finally said goodbye to hosting.

It is also being said that Nagarjuna, who was upset with Inaya’s elimination in the 14th week of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, has openly stated to the makers that he will no longer host the show.

Now, the question of who will host Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is popping up among viewers. Speculation are rife that Rana Daggubati’s name is being considering as Nagarjuna’s replacement. Buzz has it that Rana’s name has been suggested by the Brahmastra’s actor himself.

While Jr Ntr, hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, Nani took over the hosting for season 2. From season 3 to the recently ended sixth season, King Nagarjuna was hosting the show.

