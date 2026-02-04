Hyderabad: The upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is already creating huge excitement in the movie world. Though the film is still more than a year away from release, it has become a hot topic due to international promotions and strong business rumours.

Recently released pre-recorded interviews featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajamouli, hosted by popular Hollywood interviewers, grabbed global attention. Fans were surprised by the scale of promotion even before a teaser or first look.

Varanasi OTT Deal

The biggest talking point right now is the film’s OTT deal. Reports claim that Netflix has offered around Rs 650 to Rs. 700 crore for the global digital streaming rights of Varanasi. If this deal becomes true, it would be the biggest OTT agreement ever for an Indian film.

Trade analysts say such expectations come from Rajamouli’s strong success rate and the presence of global star Priyanka Chopra, along with Mahesh Babu’s massive fan base. However, many industry insiders feel the numbers are too high for the current OTT market.

Market Conditions Raise Questions

The OTT market is currently slow, with even big pan-India films reportedly getting deals between Rs. 150 and Rs. 200 crore. Because of this, many believe a Rs. 650 crore deal looks difficult at this stage.

Another point is timing. Usually, when an OTT deal is finalized, news spreads quickly. So far, no solid confirmation has come out, which suggests that talks may still be ongoing.

Director Rajamouli is known for creating strong hype without heavy promotion. Recently, just two flex banners in Varanasi city were enough to start nonstop discussion on social media about the film’s release date.

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. While the OTT deal remains uncertain, the buzz around the film is already at peak level.