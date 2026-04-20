Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Ed Sheeran for King

Mumbai: International sensation Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to lend his voice for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, if industry buzz is to be believed.

In an interview with Bombay Times, music composer Anirudh Ravichander hinted at a possible collaboration. While he clarified that nothing has been officially locked yet, his statement that “something is cooking” has been enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The speculation isn’t entirely out of nowhere. Fans were quick to connect the dots after Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in Ed Sheeran’s recent track “Sapphire,” which also featured Arijit Singh. The song turned into a massive hit, and SRK’s cameo only added to the global buzz, fueling theories that a deeper collaboration might already be in motion.

Adding more weight to these rumors is Ed Sheeran’s well-known admiration for India and Bollywood. Over the years, he has repeatedly expressed his love for Indian culture, performed multiple sold-out shows across the country, and collaborated with Indian artists. His easy camaraderie with Bollywood celebrities and openness to cross-cultural music has made him a fan favorite among Indian audiences.

Anirudh and SRK have previously struck gold with Jawan, delivering a chart-topping soundtrack that became a key part of the film’s success. Naturally, expectations are sky-high if the duo reunites for King, this time potentially with an international twist.

With a powerhouse cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji, King is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. If the rumours around Ed Sheeran’s involvement turn out to be true, the film could very well deliver a global musical moment, one that blends Bollywood scale with international pop appeal.