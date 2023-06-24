Buzz: Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is dating THIS singer!

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor‘s younger sister and Sridevi’s daughter, has been making headlines as she prepares to make her highly anticipated Bollywood debut in ‘The Archies.’ However, Khushi has now grabbed the media and fans’ attention for another reason her rumoured relationship with singer AP Dhillon.

Is Khushi Kapoor Dating AP Dhillon?

A report from Instant Bollywood suggested that Khushi Kapoor is dating AP Dhillon, the popular singer known for hits like “Brown Munde.” Something is said to be brewing between the two, and speculation grew after AP Dhillon mentioned Khushi in his recent Punjabi song titled “True Stories.” Everyone was drawn to the lyrics “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor,” which translates to “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.”

However, neither Khushi nor AP Dhillon have publicly addressed these dating rumours, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation or denial from the alleged couple themselves.

More about Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon

Khushi Kapoor is preparing for her Bollywood debut in the film ‘The Archies,’ directed by acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar. Other starkids who will be appearing in the film, include Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Along with them, the film stars Aditi Saigal (aka Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. Set in 1964, ‘The Archies’ will take the audience on a journey through rock and roll, beautiful girls, handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love, and heartbreak.

Janhvi Kapoor shared her pride in Khushi’s hard work and dedication during the audition process, expressing her excitement for her sister’s debut. As the buzz surrounding Khushi Kapoor’s entry into Bollywood grows, fans eagerly await the film’s release and hope for the young star to have a successful debut.

AP Dhillon has gained popularity in the music industry with several hit songs, including “Excuses,” “Insane,” “Wo Noor,” and “Summer High,” showcasing his talent and contributing to the industry’s vibrant music scene.