Buzz: This contestant to lift Bigg Boss 15 trophy

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is sailing towards the finale and fans are eager to know who will win the trophy this year. Ahead of the grand finale, which might take place next week, social media platforms are buzzing with discussions about the finalists and winners. Interestingly, there are a lot of good contenders fighting for the trophy this time.

Bigg Boss 15 winner predictions

Several avid watchers of Bigg Boss 15 strongly believe that Karan Kundrra will win Bigg Boss15. The majority of netizens think that Karan is the deserving winner of the show and the only positive personality inside the house currently. “With each passing day, one thing becomes clearer and clearer that winner of #biggboss 15 is none other than @kkundrra He has been bashed the most inside the house, yet always emerged as a positive personality, ready to tackle everything,” said a Twitter user.

With each passing day , one thing becomes clearer and clearer that winner of #biggboss 15 is none other than @kkundrra



He has been bashed the most inside the house ,yet always emerged as a positive personality ,ready to tackle everything.#karankundrra #KKundrraSquad — 𝕐𝔸ℤ𝔻𝔸ℕ (@Yazdan__) January 17, 2022

As a #rubiholics who have watched closely how these battles are fought last year, I am 100% sure that the only winner for #biggboss 15 will be one and only @kkundrra



Both have unique persona which cant be compared to anyone



ITV SENSATION RUBINA

KARAN IS AN EMOTION — 𝕐𝔸ℤ𝔻𝔸ℕ (@Yazdan__) January 16, 2022

#KaranKundrra ka koi competition h hi nhi.

He is just setting the bars so high for others.

He is the clear winner of #BiggBoss15



KARAN IS AN EMOTION — Udita (@Udita99kksquad) January 15, 2022

Karan Kundrra is the most humble, genuine, emotional and entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Even with the continues bashing, He is standing there which shows his never give up attitude.He is the winner of BB15. ❤️

KARAN IS AN EMOTION#kkundrra #KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra — Gayatri Salunke (@1_Gayatri_7) January 15, 2022

I think it is a big achievement for @kkundrra . Few weeks for #BiggBoss finale and #karankundrra is on driving seat.our focus will be maintain the spot of karan and make KARAN KUNDRRA winner of BIG BOSS SEASON 15.#KaranIsTheBoss #KKundrraSquad #BB15 @OrmaxMedia @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/CyooHGoqgP — Raushan Thakur (@therealkingrkt) December 16, 2021

Not only this, well-known astrologer Pandit Janardhan, who graced the show during last Weekend Ka Vaar episode too predicted that Karan is having maximum chances of winning the show year. He said, “iss show mein aapke jeetne ka bhi yog dikh raha hai muje.”

For those who don’t follow Bigg Boss 15 regularly, Karan Kundrra is among the strongest contestants of the reality show. He was among the first few to get the Ticket to Finale and has been playing well. The actor has been constantly in the limelight owing to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. He has also been popular in the house for his strong friendship with Umar Riaz. He is being constantly hailed by the audience for his gameplay, straightforwardness and for the way he takes a stand for his friends.

Loyal viewers think that Karan Kundrra is having all the qualities of a winner. What’s your take on it? Do you also think Karan Kundrra will take home the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 15?

If not, who according to you is the deserving winner? Tell us in the comments section below.