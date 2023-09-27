By December, delete your Threads account, keep your Instagram: Meta’s new move

San Francisco: Meta is preparing to allow Threads users to delete their accounts without affecting their Instagram profiles by December.

Currently, there is no way for Threads users to delete their accounts without deleting their Instagram accounts.

At the ‘TechCrunch Disrupt’ event, Michel Protti, Meta’s chief privacy officer for product, said that the social network is “working on launching the actual deletion feature of a Threads account by December”.

“Technically, it was extremely challenging to allow deletion of a separate Threads account without also deleting your overall Instagram account out of the gate,” he was quoted as saying.

Meta paid “particular attention to ensuring the user could still exercise their deletion rights, by deactivating the account to sort of hide all content, setting it to private or deleting individual threads”.

The social networking company is also working on integrating Threads with the “fediverse”.

According to latest data from Insider Intelligence, Threads will have 23.7 million active monthly users in the US by the end of 2023.

On the contrary, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok could have 177.9 million, 135.2 million, and 102.3 million US active monthly users, reslectiviley, by the end of the year.

Elon Musk’s X is forecast to have 56.1 million active monthly users in the US by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Threads has added a feature that will let users switch between multiple accounts without logging out on its mobile app.

Users will need to long press on the profile icon in the bottom right to swap accounts on its mobile apps. They will need to tap on the “Add profile” option after the long press to add a new profile.

This feature will make it easier for users to switch between work and personal profiles.

