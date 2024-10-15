Bypolls to 48 Assembly seats, 2 Lok Sabha seats on Nov 13, 20: EC

New Delhi: Bypolls to 48 Assembly seats and two Parliamentary seats will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the results will be declared on November 23, along with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday, October 15.

By-elections will be held for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, as well as 47 Assembly seats in 13 states on November 13 and Nanded in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Assembly seat on November 20.

Announcing the poll schedule for the bypolls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the notification for the polls would be issued on October 18 and 22, respectively, paving the way for nominations, and the last date would be October 25 and 29, respectively. Scrutiny will be held on October 28 and 30, respectively and the last date of withdrawal will be October 30 and November 4.

The CEC, who was flanked by election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the dates for the bypolls after announcing the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls.

Bypolls are to be held in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri Assembly seats in Assam, in Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj seats on Bihar, Raipur City Soutth in Chhattisgarh, Vav in Gujarat, Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna in Karnataka, Palakkad and Chelakkara seats in Kerala, Budhni and Vijaypur seats of Madhya Pradesh, Gambegre in Meghalaya, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, and Chabbewal in Punjab, Chorasi, Khinwsar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Salumber, and Ramgarh in Rajasthan, Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang in Sikkim, Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sisamau in Uttar Pradesh, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, and Taldangra, Sitai-SC, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Madarihat in West Bengal.