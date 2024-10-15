Maha to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand to go for polls in 2 phases

The Election Commission has announced that the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will occur in two phases, starting on November 13.

Voting in Jharkhand will take place on November 13 and November 20, while Maharashtra will hold its election on November 20. The results for both states are scheduled to be counted on November 23.

The Maharashtra Assembly, which has 288 seats, will see its term end on November 26.

The Jharkhand Assembly, consisting of 81 seats, will conclude its term on January 5.

In Maharashtra, the ruling coalition, Mahayuti — the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party—will face the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (NCP-SP) as well as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Whereas in Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the INDIA bloc, will compete against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the BJP.