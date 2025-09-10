C P Radhakrishnan likely to take oath as vice president on Sep 12

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th September 2025 6:31 pm IST
CP Radhakrishnan is new Vice President of India
CP Radhakrishnan is new Vice President of India

New Delhi: Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.

The president is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

MS Teachers

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th September 2025 6:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button