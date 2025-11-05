‘CA ban gaya’: Father gets emotional seeing son achieve dream

A father, unaware of what awaited him, returned home from work tired, a scene so universally relatable that it hits everyone with nostalgia.

For a particular young man, however, it was a moment of joy and surprise, as it was the moment when he announced to his father that he had passed the final CA exams, making him a qualified Chartered Accountant.

The emotional video of the son surprising his father with the good news has gone viral on social media, sparking an outpour of sentiment as people remembered their own parents’ hard work and sacrifices.

While it was most likely an ordinary day for the father, it was marked by his son’s grand achievement, enough to bring him to tears.

The video shows the father entering the house after what was most likely a very long day at work. Then his wife tells him, overjoyed, unable to keep the joy from her voice, “CA ban gaya hai yeh. Our son is now CA Raushan Sinha.”

A son's CA success brings his father to tears. His father had made huge sacrifices to help his son achieve his dream. pic.twitter.com/nDdhrnbmnw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 5, 2025

As the CA son embraced his father, the father’s composure finally broke down, his eyes welling up with tears. The emotional moment highlighted the many sacrifices he made to be the strong pillar of support that carried his son to his dream.

The video moved many viewers as it highlighted the long, challenging road to becoming a CA in India, which demands years of effort with obstacles.

Several comments recounted their own experiences of achieving their goals with the help of their families.

One user commented, “I always feel emotional watching moments like these. They take me back to my own CA final result day decades ago, when I called my dad from Dadar after visiting Siddhivinayak Temple before checking my results. When I told him and Mom, there was a moment of silence followed by tears of joy. Thanks for sharing.”

Another stated, “This is what dreams built on sacrifice look like. A father who gave up his own comforts so his child could chase a dream, a mother who turned every rupee into hope, and a son who turned that hope into history.”

While others commented on how true achievement is seeing one’s parents proud.

“Best feeling. When you make your parents proud with positive and progressive things,” a comment said.