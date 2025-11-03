Telangana: 10-month-old girl wins house for Rs 500 in lucky draw

Hyderabad: A 10-month-old baby girl from Shankarpally became the unexpected winner of her family after her name was picked in a unique lucky draw organised by a property owner, winning a house for just Rs 500.

For two years, Kancharla Ramabrahmam, a resident of Choutuppal in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, was trying to sell his 66-square-yard house located near the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway.

To his dismay, sale attempts failed, upon which he decided to sell it through a lucky draw.

He printed 3,000 coupons worth Rs 500 each and asked interested candidates to fill them out and drop them in a box near his home.

The idea quickly gained attention on social media, drawing entries from across the district and beyond.

The draw was held on Sunday, November 2, at Jian Reddy Function Hall in Lingareddygudem, with many attendees.

Among the entries, the winning coupon belonged to Hansika, the infant daughter of Shankar from Shankarpally in Sangareddy district. Her family had purchased four coupons, one in each member’s name.

The property valued at Rs 16 lakh will be registered in the name of the winner’s family soon, Kancharla Ramabrahmam was quoted as saying.

Through the lucky draw style of selling his home, Ramabrahmam reportedly earned Rs 18 lakh in total by selling 3,600 coupons.