CAA completely insignificant in Assam: Himanta

CM also asserted that the BJP will win 13 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 14th March 2024 11:09 am IST
2023 most successful year for anti-drugs ops in Assam: CM (pti)
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the CAA is completely insignificant in Assam, from where there will be the “least number of applications” for Indian citizenship.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

“CAA is completely insignificant in Assam; the state will have the least number of applications on the portal,” Sarma told a press conference here.

MS Education Academy

The Union government had on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Sarma said the act is very clear that the cut-off date for application of citizenship is December 31, 2014, and in Assam, with the updation of the National Register of Citizens, people who applied for it and did not find their names in that list, will only apply for CAA.

The CM also asserted that the BJP will win 13 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term after the Lok Sabha polls, Sarma added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 14th March 2024 11:09 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button