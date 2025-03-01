Ailing Hyderabad man in US to be repatriated today

The man is reportedly suffering from severe brain and liver issues.

Published: 1st March 2025

Hyderabad: An ailing man from Hyderabad in the United States (US) is all set to be repatriated to the city on Saturday, March 1.

The man, Vamsi Ramakrishna Jangalapally, moved to the US seven years ago and has been working as a driver and restaurant attendant. The only breadwinner in the family, the man is reportedly suffering from severe brain and liver issues.

The Hyderabad man is expected to arrive in the city today after his return facilitated by the Indian Consulate in Washington, reported DC.

