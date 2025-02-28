Latest Pakistani drama to enter prestigious 1 Billion club

Islamabad: They say, ‘If India has Bollywood, Pakistan its dramas…’

Pakistani dramas continue to dominate digital platforms, with their soaring popularity transcending borders, especially in India. Thanks to YouTube, fans worldwide have easy access to their favorite dramas, leading to record-breaking viewership numbers.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha hits 1 Billion views

The latest to join the prestigious 1 Billion Club is Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir starrer Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, achieving this milestone more than a year after its conclusion. Originally aired from December 12, 2022, to July 31, 2023, this romantic drama, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, captivated audiences with its emotional storytelling and strong performances.

With this, Wahaj Ali now has three mega-hit dramas that have crossed 1 billion views –Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, and Fitoor. Similarly, Hania Aamir also boasts three dramas in the elite club — Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, and Mere Humsafar.

Pakistani Dramas in the 1 Billion Club

Here’s a look at other chartbusters that have shattered records:

Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views

Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views

Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views

Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views

Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views

Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views

Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views

Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views

Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views

With Pakistani dramas continuing to break viewership records, fans eagerly await the next big hit to cross the billion mark. Which drama do you think will be next?