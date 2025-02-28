Summer 2025: Hyderabad turns pink with its own cherry blossoms

With summer seconds away, Hyderabad is transforming into a picturesque wonderland, draped with shades of light pink flowers. Roads, parks and lakes are now lined with trees bursting into full pink bloom, creating a scene that reminds us of Japan’s famous cherry blossom season. As Hyderabad turns into a pink canvas, photographers and nature lovers are making the most of this time. These pink trees have become a yearly spectacle but not many know the story behind these blossoms. What are they and where did they come from? Siasat.com finds out.

Did Hyderabad get its own cherry blossoms?

While these trees are mistaken for Japan’s famous cherry blossom trees, the pink flowers actually belong to the Pink Trumpet tree (Tabebuia rosea). These native trees of Central and South America were planted across the city by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority around 20 years ago. These trees have adapted well to Hyderabad’s climate and burst into full bloom between February and April.

Unlike traditional cherry blossoms that thrive in winter, these trees flourish in warm weather- just what Hyderabad is experiencing right now.

Where to enjoy them in the city?

For those eager to witness this breathtaking pink bloom, several spots across the city have transformed into these picture-perfect locations. Saroornagar Lake, People’s Plaza at Necklace Road, Public Gardens and KBR Park are the best places to soak in its beauty. The street near the City Centre Mall at Banjara Hills, Gachibowli road, and the streets of Jubilee Hills are also lined with these vibrant trees.

It is to be noted that these Pink Trumpet trees bloom only for a few weeks, so, now is the perfect time to step out and admire Hyderabad’s own cherry blossom moment.