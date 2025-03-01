Transgender clinic in Hyderabad shuts down after USAID freeze, Elon Musk reacts

Hyderabad: The Mitr Clinic, a pioneering healthcare facility for transgender individuals in Hyderabad, India, has shut down following a 90-day freeze on all U.S. foreign aid ordered by President Donald Trump.

This funding halt, part of Trump’s broader policy to review international spending, has disrupted numerous global initiatives, including Project ACCELERATE, under which the clinic operated.

Established in January 2021, Mitr Clinic was one of India’s first transgender-focused healthcare centers, providing essential services such as general health consultations, HIV counseling and treatment, mental health support, gender affirmation services, and assistance in accessing legal and social schemes.

The clinic played a vital role in addressing the health needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly in combating the high HIV burden among transgender individuals.

By mid-2024, it had registered over 4,900 clients and served 150–200 individuals monthly. Notably, the clinic employed seven transgender staff members, offering them both employment and a sense of community.

The services provided were critical, with a reported 6% HIV positivity rate among clients, and an impressive 83% of those diagnosed receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). This success underscores the importance of targeted healthcare initiatives for marginalized communities.

The funding freeze, which was part of Trump’s executive order mandating a review of all U.S. foreign aid, has had far-reaching consequences.

Critics argue that such policies can have devastating effects on vulnerable populations worldwide. The closure of Mitr Clinic highlights these concerns, leaving thousands without access to critical healthcare services and its staff unemployed.

While some life-saving activities have been allowed to continue temporarily, the long-term impact on the community remains uncertain.

Elon Musk reacts to clinic shutdown

Tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to the closure of India’s first transgender clinic, Mitr Clinic, by stating on X, “That’s what American tax dollars were funding.” This comment sparked debate and criticism, as it implied that the use of U.S. taxpayer money for such healthcare initiatives was wasteful.