Cab driver flees with Rs 60,000 after molestation bid near Shamshabad

The incident occurred near the Kothwalguda service road, close to the site associated with the 2019 Disha case.

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Hyderabad: A cab driver allegedly took a woman to a deserted place in Shamshabad on September 26 and fled with Rs 60,000 after a failed molestation bid.

The 38-year-old survivor filed a complaint with the RGIA Police, and the incident came to light on Monday, September 28. The incident occurred near the Kothwalguda service road, close to the site associated with the 2019 Disha case.

The incident occurred when the woman, a native of Nalgonda, booked a cab to travel from Jadcherla to Hyderabad. Upon reaching Shamshabad, the driver reportedly asked the woman to pay Rs 50 extra, to which she agreed.

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After crossing the Tondupally toll gate, the driver reportedly stopped the cab near a medical shop on the ORR service road, saying he wanted to purchase medicines.

Around 8.30 pm, he allegedly stopped the vehicle again near a deserted location along the Kothwalguda service road.

According to the FIR, the driver then allegedly attempted to molest the woman. She raised an alarm and came out of the vehicle.

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Based on her complaint, RGIA Police registered a case under Sections 74 (makes it a crime to use physical force or attack a woman with the intent to insult her personal dignity) , 318(4)(cheating) and 303(2) (thef) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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