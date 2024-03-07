Cabinet approves India AI Mission at an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for 5 years

Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission, Piyush Goyal said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 8:14 pm IST
Security tightened for PM Modi's visit to Chennai on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Cabinet approves India AI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The approved corpus will be used to to create a large computing infrastructure.

The minister, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPU, will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.

MS Education Academy

Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission, Goyal said.

A National Data Management Officer will be set up under the mission that will coordinate with various government departments and ministries to improve the quality of data and make them available for AI development and deployment.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 8:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button