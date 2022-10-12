Cabinet approves payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees

In what can be termed as a Diwali bonanza for lakhs of railway employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days to them for financial year 2021-22.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th October 2022 4:29 pm IST
Cabinet approves payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees

Delhi: In what can be termed as a Diwali bonanza for lakhs of railway employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days to them for financial year 2021-22.

The productivity linked bonus amount has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railway employees.

Also Read
Delhi liquor scam: MLC Kavitha next on CBI’s ‘list’?

The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ productivity linked bonus to railway employees is likely to be Rs 1,832.09 crores.

MS Education Academy

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of the bonus is Rs 7,000 per month.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button