Delhi liquor scam: MLC Kavitha next on CBI’s ‘list’?

Hyderabad: Following the arrest of Boinpally Abhishek Rao in the Delhi liquor scam case, the discussion about who will be the next ‘target’ has gained momentum. There are allegations of the role of Nizamabad MLC Kavitha and Telangana chief minister KCR’s daughter, Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

In a press conference in Delhi, BJP leaders made accusations against Kavitha.

With the arrest of Abhishek Rao by the CBI in the case, the next target is rumoured to be Kavitha.

Legal sources believe that the CBI’s statement on Kavitha’s involvement is likely to be recorded by Abhishek. There is a possibility that the MLC along with her relative Sharan Reddy who is an accused in the case will be the next target.

The court has reportedly issued notices to them and they have not been given an opportunity to be heard. However, Kavitha had earlier denied receiving any court notice.

There are reports that the CBI is planning to reach out to other TRS leaders through Kavitha. CBI sources say that Abhishek Rao did the transactions in Delhi on behalf of Kavitha and he clearly knew from whom the money was stolen.

Apart from TRS leaders, Aam Aadmi Party leaders are also accused in this case. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Centre, but TRS leaders have not reacted. A senior party leader commented that CM KCR, who claims to have declared war against BJP, is ignorant of the direct allegations made by BJP.