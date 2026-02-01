Cabinet approves Union Budget 2026-27

This is the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, at the Parliament premises before the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also seen. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, February 1, approved the Union Budget 2026-27.

Following the approval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth record Budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of global uncertainties and slowdown in exports.

This is the third Budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third term in office.

Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase – which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents – with a traditional “bahi-khata” wrapped in red cloth. This year’s Budget would also be in paperless form.

