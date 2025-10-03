Cable car project between Golconda Fort and Seven Tombs gets nod

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has secured government approval for the long-pending overhead ropeway project connecting the Qutb Shahi Tombs (Seven Tombs) with the historic Golconda Fort.

The project, first proposed years ago to boost tourism in the heritage zone, was approved in principle by the Tourism Department in 2021. Now, with formal clearance, HMDA has initiated steps to move forward.

According to officials, the 1.5-km-long ropeway will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, reducing the financial burden on HMDA. To assess viability, tenders were floated, and the contract for a feasibility study was awarded to real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank, which will submit a detailed report within three to four months.

Authorities said the ropeway will provide a direct and convenient link between the two iconic heritage sites, making travel easier for visitors. After the feasibility study, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared. The project is estimated to cost around Rs.100 crore.

Officials highlighted that the cable car is expected to not only enhance tourist mobility but also strengthen Hyderabad’s image as a heritage tourism hub.