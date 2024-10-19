Cafe Bahar in Hyderabad shuts down temporarily

Hyderabad: One of Hyderabad’s oldest and most famous eateries, Cafe Bahar has shut down temporarily, reportedly amid family disputes over the property.

In a disappointment to patrons at the hotel, a well-established landmark in Hyderabad’s Hyderguda the cafe has been shut for the past nine days over tensions in the family.

Cafe Bahar, initially known for its Irani chai, over time also turned into foodies’ favourite place for authentic Hyderabadi Biryani. Founded by Syed Hussain Bolooki in 1973, the cafe first started as a chai place which has now turned into a multi-cuisine restaurant with over 250 workers.

Following Bolooki’s passing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cafe has continued to thrive, becoming a staple for locals and visitors alike who appreciate its budget-friendly offerings, including biryani priced around Rs 200 per plate.

Aside from Biryani, the place is also known for its mouth-watering haleem which is the most in-demand during Ramzan.

As of now, there is no confirmation on when one of Hyderabad’s most loved eateries Cafe Bahar will reopen. The reported disputes causing this temporary closure leave many customers hopeful for a swift resolution so they can return to enjoying their favourite dishes