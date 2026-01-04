Strawberry season is underway in Hyderabad and other parts of the country, bringing with it a burst of colour and flavour across cafés, bakeries, and juice centres. Available only for a short winter window from December to February, strawberry-based dishes range from street-style malai and milk-soaked cakes to flaky croissants, cafe breakfasts, and indulgent ice cream desserts. If you enjoy seasonal food, this is the best time to explore Hyderabad’s strawberry specials.

Best Strawberry desserts in Hyderabad 2026

1. Strawberry Cream & Tres Leches

A winter favourite in Abids, Naintara is known for its affordable strawberry desserts that draw steady crowds every year. Their menu focuses on simple, comforting flavours made with fresh fruit and light cream.

What to eat: Strawberry Cream, Strawberry Milkshake, Strawberry Tres Leches, Strawberry Delight, Strawberry Chocolate Brownie

Price: From Rs.79 onwards

Location: Bogulkunta X Road, Abids

2. Strawberry Malai: A Hyderabad Winter Classic

Strawberry malai is a seasonal ritual for many Hyderabadis. Freshly chopped strawberries topped with thick malai are widely enjoyed during winter. At Milan Juice Center, Strawberry Malai (around Rs.150) is popular, especially at Mindspace Hitec City. Equally iconic is Nice Juice Centre, credited with popularising the malai trend. Their strawberry malai, priced around Rs.150, is available across multiple outlets.

3. Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries & French Toast

Van Lavino adds a premium touch to strawberry season with indulgent desserts. Their chocolate-dipped strawberries, including Lotus Biscoff-coated versions, are rich and visually striking. Select outlets also serve Strawberry French Toast, making it a popular winter brunch stop.

Price: Rs.300-Rs.350

Location: Jubilee Hills, Financial District

4. Strawberry Croissants & Refined Desserts

Conçu’s seasonal strawberry menu is ideal for those who prefer balanced flavours.

What to eat: Strawberry Croissant, Strawberry & Cream Trifle

Price: Rs.280-Rs.350

Location: Jubilee Hills, Sainikpuri

5. Dutch Chocolate Strawberry Dream Cake

Bakelore is a go-to destination for celebration cakes, and strawberry season is one of its busiest times. Along with their popular cakes, strawberry-filled croissants are also available for a limited period.

What to eat: Dutch Chocolate Strawberry Dream Cake, Strawberry Croissant

Price: Cakes from ₹1,100

Location: Banjara Hills, Madhapur

6.Elysium Creamery

Elysium Creamery has introduced a special Strawberry Series this season.

What to eat: Strawberry Nutella Cone, Strawberry Brownie, Strawberry Thickshake, Strawberry Kunafa Chocolate

Price: Rs.180-Rs.350

Location: Abids

7. Strawberry French Toast

Known for its cosy vibe and seasonal menus, Lillie’s the Boho Cafe in Hyderabad is popular for strawberry-loaded breakfasts. Their French toast and croissants are especially loved during winter.

Price: Rs.300-Rs.400

Location: BNR Hills

8. Strawberry Beignet and more

Located in the Financial District, The Big Star Cafe has introduced a seasonal strawberry menu featuring both classic and indulgent desserts such as Strawberry Beignet, Strawberry Cheesecake, Strawberry Chocolate Croissant, Dipped Strawberry, and Strawberry Fondue.

Price: Rs.250-Rs.450 (approx.)

Location: Phoenix Premia, Financial District