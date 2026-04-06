Caged pig placed outside Muslim houses in Delhi’s Tri Nagar

New Delhi: Local residents of an area in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk allegedly placed caged pigs outside Muslim family houses and promptly removed them upon being notified of media arrival.

The incident was captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. Dated February 13, the recording surfaced two months later on Monday, April 6.

It shows residents placing the cages right outside the doors of certain houses inside the colony of Tri Nagar area under Keshav Puram Police Station limits. Three men are seen taking the pig from one door to another. In another clip, a group of people are seen gathered beside the cage.

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“Kuch asamajik tatv ke kuch log hai jo ki hame pashupalan se matlab mana kiya jaata hai ki inhe na rakha jaaye, inhe na pala jaaye, inhe khana na diya jaaye, kuch log is tareekhe ke bhi hai yaha kuch matlab roti seedhi cheze daalte hai (There are certain anti-social elements who try to interfere with our animal-rearing activities; they explicitly forbid us from keeping or raising these animals, and even prohibit us from feeding them. However, there are also some people here, of a different nature, who do the opposite, offering them simple things like bread),” says a person in the recording.

Local residents of a town in Delhi's Chandni Chowk allegedly placed caged pigs outside Muslim family houses, and promptly removed them upon being notified of media arrival.



The incident was captured on CCTV camera. Dated Friday, February 13, the recording surfaced two months… pic.twitter.com/oYEeVRnMwW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 6, 2026

Muslims are prohibited from eating pork and consider pigs to be unclean.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Keshav Puram Police said the incident is under investigation and that they cannot provide further details at this time.