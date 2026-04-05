Himachal Pradesh: Tension after locals object to roadside namaz

Police reached the spot and diffused the matter. No complaint was filed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:40 pm IST

Shimla: Mild tension prevailed in Nerwa village of Himachal Pradesh after some locals objected to a group of around 15 Muslims, including children, allegedly offering namaz on the roadside.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 3. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the praying Muslim family was spotted by two young men who asked them to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

When no one replies, one of the men, identified as Rohit Sharma, said, “Tum nahi bologe, tum yaha, beech road pe namaz padoge (You will not say it. You prefer to offer namaz on the road).”

Subhan Bakery

On information, the police reached the spot and diffused the matter. No complaint was filed.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:40 pm IST

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