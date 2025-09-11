Call center for Indiramma Housing beneficiaries set up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To address the concerns and queries of Indiramma Housing beneficiaries, a toll-free call center and help desk was set up at the Housing Corporation office in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 11.

Beneficiaries can reach out through the number 1800 599 5991, every day between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm. Their phone numbers and Aadhaar details will be used to verify records and resolve their issues.

The call center will address complaints regarding non-payment of bills within the stipulated time, delays in photo uploads by staff, technical problems, or allegations of corruption.

The grievances will be transferred to the concerned officials, and beneficiaries will also be informed of the actions taken.

Minister for Housing, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, inaugurated the call center on Thursday. He said that along with the Indiramma app, the call center will help bring beneficiaries closer to the system and leave no scope for corruption.