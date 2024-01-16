Telangana transport minister urges truckers to call off strike   

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged the truck drivers in Telangana to call off the proposed strike from Wednesday.

“The public does not oppose to the truck drivers, but their proposed strike, which will cause difficulties. I urge you (the truckers) not to proceed with the strike,” transport minister said.

Earlier this month strike call was given by nationwide truckers in protest against the amendment to penal laws, which imposes penalty up to Rs 7 lakh and 10-year jail in hit-and-run accident cases. This protest, specifically by oil tanker owners, caused a fuel shortage across the country. The protesting truckers are demanding the Central government reconsider the newly introduced law.

The minister assured that the Union government had agreed to engage in discussions with truck owners and drivers. He also mentioned that the Union government had decided not to immediately implement Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to hit-and-run cases.