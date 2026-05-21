Camera theft disrupts tiger census operations in Ankola forests

Karwar : Theft of trap cameras installed for tiger census operations in the forest regions of Ankola has emerged as a major concern for the Forest Department, disrupting wildlife monitoring activities and causing the loss of costly equipment and valuable ecological data.

Forest officials said the cameras had been installed across different parts of the dense forest to scientifically monitor tiger movement, habitat patterns and population under the nationwide tiger estimation exercise currently underway.

The tiger census programme is considered a crucial part of forest conservation efforts undertaken by both the state and central governments. Camera trap technology is widely used to record the movement of tigers and other wild animals in forest corridors, water sources and sensitive wildlife zones.

However, authorities have now reported incidents of cameras going missing from interior forest areas, creating serious hurdles for the ongoing survey.

Also Read Forest department tightens safari safety norms after Dubare elephant camp tragedy

According to forest personnel, the thefts have not only resulted in the loss of equipment worth several lakhs of rupees but have also erased wildlife data collected over several days. Officials said the stolen memory cards contained important information related to tiger movement and forest biodiversity.

Forest authorities stressed that tiger estimation is not merely a routine survey but also an important indicator of the ecological health of forests. Data collected during the exercise helps officials assess wildlife density, habitat conditions and conservation requirements.

Following the incidents, the Forest Department has intensified monitoring measures in the region. Officials said regular patrolling is being conducted in vulnerable forest stretches and additional precautions are being taken to keep the locations of camera installations confidential.

Authorities are also considering the use of GPS-based tracking systems for future camera installations to prevent theft and improve surveillance.

The Forest Department has launched an investigation into the incidents and initiated efforts to identify those responsible. Police have also joined the probe, with a team led by PSI Vishwanath Ningolli carrying out investigations.

Officials said nearly 250 cameras had been provided by the Tiger Monitoring Cell for tiger estimation work in Ankola and Karwar forest regions. The cameras were installed in various forest locations for a 25-day study period scheduled to conclude on May 25.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Jayesha said the disappearance of cameras during the crucial monitoring phase has affected the survey process.

In a specific incident, two cameras installed in the Hosakambi forest area of Ankola taluk were reported stolen. A police complaint has been filed regarding the theft.

Forest officials said the two cameras belonging to Kadiback Company had been installed in the Manikara Thingalabail forest region as part of the All India Tiger Estimation exercise being conducted from May 1 to May 25.

Staff members had reportedly been collecting data from the cameras every five days by replacing the memory cards and storing the information in computers at the Range Forest Office. Data was last retrieved on May 11, and officials confirmed the cameras were present at the site on May 12.

However, when forest staff returned to the location on May 13, the cameras were found missing. Despite searches across the surrounding forest area, the equipment could not be traced.

Following the incident, Deputy Range Forest Officer Raghavendra Gururaj Jiragale lodged a formal complaint regarding the theft of the two cameras, collectively valued at around Rs 1 lakh. Police and forest officials are continuing investigations to trace the missing cameras and identify those involved in the theft.