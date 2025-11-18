Camp office set up in Madinah, consul general meets Saudi bus accident’s lone survivor

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in a bus accident involving Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, the mission said on Tuesday.

Forty-four Indian Umrah pilgrims, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

The local authorities had confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment.

Also Read Madinah bus accident: One Hyderabad Umrah pilgrim survives as at least 42 killed

In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident.

Camp Office has been set up in Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Madinah, for extending assistance to the families of the deceased in the tragic Bus accident near Madinah involving Indian Haj Pilgrims (16 November 2025).



Address of the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Madinah: Room No.… — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025

In a separate post, the mission said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor of the accident, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madina.

Consul General met Mr. Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor of the tragic bus accident near Madinah involving Indian Umrah Pilgrims, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Madinah.



Concerned hospital authorities have informed that best possible medical care is being… pic.twitter.com/9IiXNVL76B — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025

“Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. Consulate wishes him a speedy recovery,” it said.