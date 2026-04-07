Camp to raise awareness on food adulteration held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Food safety officers organised a camp in the city to raise awareness against food adulteration in Hyderabad. The camp was organised in an effort to promote safer consumption practices among the public.

Food safety officers from Telangana organised the camp where they educated the residents on how they could identify adulteration in popular food items, including cereals, pulses, fruits, milk, spices, jaggery, paneer, and sweets.

In the course of the program, the food safety officers demonstrated easy techniques that could be used at home to test food products for purity and authenticity. They also raised awareness on the dangers associated with adulterated foods and appealed to the citizens to be careful while purchasing essential food items.

Residents took a keen interest in the program and learned ways of keeping food safe in their homes.

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Mango, meat and processed food adulteration cases

In one operation, approximately 200 kg of ripened mangoes that were contaminated with chemicals were seized along with the arrest of a fruit vendor who used banned chemicals or excessive chemicals.

In another operation, the police conducted a raid at a unit in Kattedan and seized almost 4,000 kg of adulterated ginger-garlic paste that was valued at Rs 22 lakh.

In separate inspection drives in Telangana, including Hyderabad, 150 kg of rotting meat and more than 350 kg of rotting chicken were confiscated from restaurants and food joints. Moreover, violations related to bakeries and food processing units, where rotten eggs and low-quality ingredients were found, have also been reported.