Campaign for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll to end

Hyderabad: Campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll is set to end at 5 PM on Sunday.

Polling is scheduled for November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

While the BJP fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath’s widow, Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress’s candidate is Naveen Yadav, who is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

CM Revanth’s intense campaign

The significance assumed by the bypoll is witnessed with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy taking up a campaign in the constituency for several days, unprecedented for a chief minister to do so in a by-election.

Not only the chief minister, but the ruling Congress has pressed all ministers into the campaign.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior BRS leaders, including K T Rama Rao, have also been canvassing in the constituency in support of their party candidates almost daily, undertaking ‘padayatras’, road shows and street corner meetings.

Ban on liquor

The administration has imposed a ban on liquor sales in the polling areas from 6 PM on November 9 to 6 PM on the polling day. On the counting day, the order will be enforced from 6 am on November 14 till the completion of counting of votes, officials said.