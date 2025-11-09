Maganti Gopinath’s death: Mother seeks probe, names KTR in serious allegations

Hyderabad: The case of the death of BRS leader and Jubilee Hills MLA, Maganti Gopinath, took a new turn on Saturday, November 8, after the mother of the legislator, who passed away in June, approached the Raidurgam police seeking an enquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of Maganti Gopinath.

She alleged that the BRS working president and former MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR), was allowed to visit the ICU and visit Maganti Gopinath while she was not allowed to see her son.

Complaint filed with Raidurgam police

Maganti Mahananda Kumari, mother of Maganti Gopinath, filed a three-page complaint with the Raidurgam police seeking an enquiry into the circumstances that led to his death.

The mother of Maganti Gopinath had stated two days ago that her son died under “mysterious circumstances” and that BRS working president and former I-T Minister, K T Rama Rao (KTR), might have had a role in the death of her son.

“I request an immediate thorough probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding my son’s death and the gross negligence, interference, and misconduct of certain individuals who were responsible for his care and supervision during his illness and hospitalisation,” Mahananda Kumari stated in the complaint.

She stated that the daughter of Maganti Gopinath, on the instructions of her mother, did not allow her to meet her son at the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

“The security showed me a letter signed by Dishira, daughter of Sunitha, not to permit me to see my son in the hospital. I was refused to see my son when he was in the ICU and even after his death on 8th June,” she alleged.

Not allowed to meet my son in ICU: Gopinath’s mother

The issue gains significance as Mahananda Kumari stated that “K T Rama Rao was granted access and allowed to meet my son freely, while I was kept outside. After his visit, KTR ignored my presence and left without providing any explanation, further deepening my suspicion that something malicious or manipulative was being orchestrated around my son’s condition and access to him,” she added.

Police begin preliminary enquiry

Based on the complaint, the police started a preliminary enquiry to ascertain the causes that led to the death of Maganti Gopinath.

Following the death of Maganti Gopinath, the BRS party gave a ticket to his wife, Maganti Sunitha. However, another woman who claimed to be the first wife of Maganti Gopinath had objected to it.

Also, a complaint has been lodged against BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll, Maganti Sunitha, and her children for allegedly obtaining a fraudulent Family Member (Legal Heir) Certificate in the name of late Maganti Gopinath by Taraq Pradhumna Kosaraju, the son of the late Maganti Gopinath and Kosaraju Malini, currently residing in Dallas, USA.