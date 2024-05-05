Campaigning for 3rd phase ends; 94 seats to go to polls on May 7

Ahead of the third phase of the general Lok Sabha elections to be conducted on May 7, campaigning for 94 constituencies in states including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/ Daman and Diu, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal, and J&K has come to an end.

A total of 94 constituencies from 12 states will go to the polls in the third phase.

Gujarat will see voting in all 26 constituencies in a single phase, and two constituencies of Goa will also vote in the third phase of elections.

The remaining 14 constituencies of Karnataka, mainly north Karnataka will also go to polls on May 7.

The election in the Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh which was shifted from phase 2 to 3, following the death of the BSP’s candidate, will also take place on the same day.

Also Read Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Hyderabad, 3 other places in Telangana

Phase 3 LS polls: List of states and constituencies

Assam : Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Guwahati

: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Guwahati Bihar : Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagria

: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagria Goa : North Goa, South Goa

: North Goa, South Goa Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, (Betul)

Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, (Betul) Maharashra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly West Bengal : Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad Dadra and Nagar Haveli/ Daman and Diu: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag, and Rajouri

Hasmukhbhai Patel, BJP: Ahmedabad East, Gujarat

Hasmukhbhai Patel was elected as an MP from Ahmedabad East in the 2019 LS polls. He won the election by defeating Congress’ Gitaben Patel by 4,34,330 votes. In 2022, he won the Gujarat assembly election, representing the Amrawadi constituency.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP: Guna, Madhya Pradesh

Jyotidraditya Scindia was elected as a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was appointed as the Minister of Civil Aviation in the Second Modi ministry in 2021. Moreover, he is also one of the richest candidates in the Phase 3 elections.

Pallavi Dempo, BJP: South Goa, Goa

With declared assets worth over Rs 1, 361 crore, BJP’s South Goa candidate Pallavi Srinivas Dempo is the richest in the Phase 3 polls.

Pralhad Joshi, BJP: Dharwad, Karnataka

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi has been a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha since 2004. He was also the State President of BJP in Karnataka from 2014 to 2016.

Dimple Yadav, SP: Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh

Serving as a Member of Parliament, Dimple Yadav is the wife of former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. She has earlier served as a member of Lok Sabha for two terms from Kannauj.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC : Berhampore, West Bengal

MP Adhi Ranjan Chowdhury is the current president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. He has also been the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee since 2019.

Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF : Dhubri, Assam

Apart from being a businessman, philanthropist, and Islamic theologian, MP Badruddin Ajmal also serves as the state president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind for Assam. He is the founder and president of the All India United Democratic Front.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP: Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and an MLA from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Digvijaya Singh, INC: Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Digvijaya Singh is the former general Secretary of the INC’s AICC. He has served as the 14th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms.

Supriya Sule, NCP: Baramati, Maharashtra

Supriya Sule is a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha representing Baramati since 2009, leader of NCP since 2014, and the working National President of NCP since 2023. She is the daughter of NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar.