Can a UAE resident sponsor daughter for UAE residency visa? Here’s all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: A person living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can sponsor his/her family member for a UAE residency visa.

The sponsor will have to meet certain terms and conditions set by the UAE Immigration Law, which states, “A foreigner who has obtained a residence permit in the State may sponsor his family members in accordance with the controls and conditions determined in the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law.”

According to a report by Khaleej Times, a UAE resident who gets a salary of Dh4,000 monthly either without accommodation or Dh3,000 with accommodation can sponsor his unmarried daughter in the UAE.

Other options under which a man can sponsor his daughter for a UAE residency visa are as follows:

If a daughter is aiming to get admission to UAE’s educational institution or university, she can apply through relevant channels to obtain an admission letter from a university or educational institution in the UAE.

Thereafter, if a daughter is admitted to an institution in UAE, then she can obtain the UAE residence visa from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) from her concerned educational institution or university.

Notably, applying for the visa will depend on whether your daughter is applying in Dubai or any other emirate of the UAE. Your daughter may also consider applying for Golden Visa if she is eligible for the same under the student category.