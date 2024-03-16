Can Hyderabad’s athlete fetch medals for India in  Paris Olympics?

The Olympic Games is the biggest sports extravaganza on the planet. This year it is scheduled to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. But what are the chances of Hyderabad sportsmen returning home with a few medals from the Games?

All eyes are on the main contenders namely Hyderabad’s badminton players including P.V. Sindhu in the women’s singles, the men’s doubles combo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty, table tennis player Sreeja Akula and boxer Nikhat Zareen.

Experience will be an asset for Sindhu

Unfortunately the highly talented P V Sindhu has not been in top form in recent times. After her injuries her game is not the same as it used to be. But this could be her last Olympics so she will be keen to bow out as a winner at the Paris Olympics. She has acquired plenty of experience which will be her greatest asset.

In the women’s badminton circuit the world’s top 15 or 20 players are extremely difficult to beat. For each and every opponent Sindhu must devise a new strategy and keep her own morale high. At the Olympics level it is as much a battle of the mind as of the body. Her latest nemesis is An Se Young of Korea.

Sindhu’s present rank is World No.11. According to the latest BWF list, in the top three positions are An Se Young of South Korea, Chen Yu Fei of China and Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan. Yamaguchi Akane of Japan and Carolina Marin of Spain who have battled with Sindhu in many tournaments are ranked four and five respectively. So Sindhu will have to pull out her best effort for the greatest campaign of her career.

Chances of Hyderabad duo

The men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty has set the international scene on fire in their last few outings. They shot to the top of the BWF world rankings recently. Their recent victory in the French Open tournament will be a great confidence booster. They had a firsthand feel of the venue that will also be the place where the competitions of the Olympic Games will be held.

However their second round loss in the All England championship showed that the rivals are working hard too. It will not be a cakewalk for the Hyderabad duo. They lost to their Indonesian rivals Bagas Maulana and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri. It is interesting to note that the Indonesians are ranked No.9 which is far below the Indian pair. The result of this contest shows that even the top ranked players cannot relax.

Great opportunity for Sreeja

In table tennis, Hyderabad’s Sreeja Akula has a great opportunity ahead of her. It will be her first taste of the Olympic Games and she must be a thrilled youngster today. But at the same time she must take care not to get carried away by the big occasion. She has the talent and the determination to do it but a careful and disciplined approach will pay dividends.

She is India’s number one paddler and her world ranking (right now) is 50. She is in great form and has been chalking up a string of victories over strong rivals. But then the Olympics is a different kettle of fish. The topmost players of the whole world reserve their best effort for the Olympics knowing that lucrative sponsorship deals, name and fame hinge upon their performance at the Games. All Hyderabadis are hoping that Sreeja too will raise her game on the big stage.

Nikhat is our best bet

In the boxing events Hyderabad’s Nikhat Zareen has a very bright chance of winning a medal. It could be gold if things go right for this plucky boxer. She became the first Indian boxer to secure a berth at the Paris Olympics when she defeated Hannan Nassar of Jordan in the Asian Games where she won a bronze medal last year.

Nikhat and former world champion Mary Kom have many things in common. Nikhat has a keen understanding of the mental aspects of boxing. She can quickly size up her opponents and figure out a way to score points rapidly leaving her rivals bemused. She does not need too much coaching and guidance.

Her objective now is nothing less than a gold medal in Paris. No woman athlete has ever won a gold medal for India at the Olympics and if Nikhat can do it, she will create history.