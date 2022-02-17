Can Prashant Kishor help KCR? Know what Eatala Rajender says

Hyderabad: BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender once again targetted the chief minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao. He said that political strategist Prashant Kishor cannot save KCR.

Rajender was reacting to the recent comment made by the KCR that he would seek the advice of Prashant Kishor.

The BJP MLA on Wednesday said that Kishor can be a strategist but the people of Telangana are intelligent.

He further targeted KCR by claiming that the TRS election promise to provide power subsidy to barbers and dhobis was implemented only after the defeat of TRS in Huzurabad.

Deve Gowda extends support to KCR

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular party President H.D. Deve Gowda has extended his support to the fight launched by KCR against the religious polarization of politics by the BJP government at the Centre.

Deve Gowda on Tuesday spoke to Telangana CM over the phone. He congratulated KCR for fighting against the communal politics in the country. “Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Everyone should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country’s secularism, culture, and diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you”.

KCR told Deve Gowda that he would visit Bengaluru in this regard and meet him personally.

On February 20, KCR will also be meeting his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai as part of his efforts to forge an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.