Can women wear hijab in SIR photos? DEO clarifies

Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana and particularly in Hyderabad has raised several questions and doubts among voters. Clarification on passport photo is one of them.

For many Muslim women, the question deepens. Is hijab or a headscarf allowed? Should ears be visible?

District Election Officer RV Karnan has clarified that all photos (with or without a hijab) are acceptable as long as the face is clear, according to this article published in The Hindu.

But field officers’ answers vary. While some maintain ears should be visible, others say no clear instructions have been given.