Can you guess actress name in this pic? She is Bigg Boss winner

Mumbai: Calling all Bigg Boss fans! Can you guess which actress is featured in the childhood picture below?

Gauahar Khan’s Childhood Image (Instagram)

Well, it’s none other than Gauahar Khan, the talented actress and winner of Bigg Boss 7.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Gauahar delighted her Instagram followers on Wednesday by sharing a precious childhood photo. In the caption, she expressed her joy at discovering the resemblance between her childhood self and her son, Zehaan. Gauahar wrote, “What a blessing to find your childhood pic, and you are shocked with how similar it is to what your son looks like now, Alhamdulillah! Allahumma baarik lahu! #zehaankiummi this was me in my 3rd standard. This pic, with Zaid’s eyebrow and lashes, is Zehaan! Hahaha.”

Fans couldn’t help but adore the heartwarming post and it garnered thousands of likes and comments.

More about Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 7 Winner

Gauahar began stepped into the glamour field as a model. She made her acting debut in 2009 with YRF’s Rocket Singh. She went on to feature in several hit films in her over 10 years of career. Gauahar was also appreciated for her song Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014.

The diva took part in various reality TV show including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3. She gained immense popularity with her stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7 where she was emerged as the winner. She was even invited as a contestant in the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and was appreciated for her fearless attitude to certain tasks.