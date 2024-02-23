Can you guess the number of phones Shah Rukh Khan maintains?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood,’ is loved by millions around the world. Despite starting his career in the 1980s, he remains one of the most popular actors even today. Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki – his new films in 2023 – proved him as one of the biggest film stars in Indian cinema.

At the beginning of his acting journey, Vivek Vaswani played a pivotal role in both helping with his career path and providing him with accommodation. But it’s been years since they last met.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek revealed that he hadn’t seen SRK since a birthday bash four years prior. “We do not meet, we don’t talk, we don’t even have a relationship.”

Shah Rukh Khan has 17 phones

Vaswani recently disclosed that he has not seen SRK in a while. The reason? It’s all in those 17 phones. That’s correct – Shah Rukh Khan, the man who can light up the silver screen, manages an empire and inspires millions, owns a staggering 17 phones.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek shared that he could not meet SRK after his birthday party that happened four years ago.“SRK has 17 phones, and I have one number. If he picks it up only then I can talk. I called him after Jawan, but he didn’t pick up. When I was in the shower, he called, which I didn’t pick up. He is traveling all the time. He also has responsibilities. He runs an empire, so I am okay.”

Vivek Vaswani wishes to work with Suhana Khan

He also revealed his wish to work with King Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who recently debuted with The Archies.

“I think Suhana has tremendous potential, more than any other actress. I don’t think Shah Rukh Khan would say no. Why should he? If I was good for him, I am good enough for his daughter.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan recently confirmed that he is planning to begin the shooting of his next film in December 2024. He signed YRF’s highly anticipated upcoming projects Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.