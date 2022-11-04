Canada approves 2nd bivalent Covid booster targeting Omicron variants

The number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths have now reached 4,336,860 and 46,389, respectively, according to the weekly update issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 4th November 2022 11:42 am IST
Ottawa: Health Canada has authorised an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 sub-variants.

Health Canada approved the bivalent vaccine for use as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older, saying on Thursday that clinical trial results showed it triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strains, reports Xinhua news agency.

This adapted vaccine has a similar safety profile to the previously approved Moderna Spikevax boosters, with the same mild adverse reactions that resolved quickly, Health Canada said.

Keeping Covid-19 vaccinations up-to-date, including getting booster doses as recommended, will help protect an individual against serious illness and other complications of the infection, Health Canada said.

According to the agency, the cumulative people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Canada was 83 per cent.

However, those who had in the last six months completed the primary series or received a booster dose with a Covid-19 vaccine in Canada was only 17.2 per cent.

