Canada halts sale of arms to Israel amid war on Gaza

Amid the ongoing Israel’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has announced that her country will halt arms shipments to Israel.

In a statement, on Tuesday, March 19, Melanie told Toronto Star that, “It is a real matter,” noting that this step “will not only be symbolic.”

The decision follows a House of Commons motion urging the cessation of military aid to Israel. Legislators voted 204-117 in favour of a non-binding motion to halt weapons sales following a lengthy debate on Monday, March 18.

US Senator Bernie Sanders defended Canada’s right to take a step, a move other Israel allies have not yet taken.

“Given the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, including widespread and growing starvation, the US should not provide another nickel for Netanyahu’s war machine.”

Katz said, “It is unfortunate that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against the Hamas murderers who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli citizens, including the elderly, women and children.”

“History will judge the Canadian government’s current move harshly. State of Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all abductees are returned home,” he added.

Israel launched a war on Gaza following a Hamas-led incursion on October 7, 2023, killing over 31,300 Palestinians and putting the region on the brink of famine.