Louis Vuitton’s ‘watermelon t-shirt’ stirs row amid war in Palestine

Louis Vuitton, the luxury fashion brand, has found itself in the midst of a controversy over a T-shirt design that features a watermelon motif. The T-shirt has sparked outrage among pro-Palestinian social media users, who accuse the brand of opportunistic marketing amid calls for boycotts.

The design has been criticized as a cultural appropriation of a symbol that is popular in Palestinian culture and has been seen as a sign of Palestinian nationalism.

In response to the controversy, Louis Vuitton has not yet issued a public statement. However, the brand has a history of using controversial designs. The controversy comes at a time when tensions between Israel and Palestine are high, with violence and conflict in the region leading to calls for boycotts of Israeli products.

On the other hand, antisemitic activists have accused Loius Vuitton of being pro-Hamas.

Did @LouisVuitton create a $820 t shirt as an ode to Hamas?



Note the watermelon, colors, and upside down triangle.



Link to item: https://t.co/i4atr3Dk94 pic.twitter.com/rmKBywg5Pz — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 18, 2024

Also Read Gold prices go up in Dubai: Find rates here

In the past, Louis Vuitton has been accused of using symbolism that has been associated with Palestinian culture. Louis Vuitton faced criticism for its design in 2021. The brand was accused of cultural appropriation for selling a keffiyeh-style scarf, which is a traditional Arab headdress that has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

The “Louis Vuitton Monogram Keffieh Stole” was described as being “inspired by the classic Keffieh and enriched with House signatures”. The garment was made with a “jacquard weave technique is used to create the intricate Monogram patterns on its base of blended cotton, wool, and silk,” and was popular in the Arab world and, in some circles, viewed as a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

The keffiyeh-style scarf was pulled from its virtual shelves after being accused of cultural appropriation.

The controversy over the watermelon T-shirt highlights the complex and often sensitive issues surrounding cultural appropriation in the fashion industry. As the controversy continues, Louis Vuitton will likely face pressure to address the concerns raised by pro-Palestinian social media users and to clarify its position on the use of cultural symbols in its designs