Canada looking to examine alleged election meddling by India

An interim report from a commission is due on May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 7:28 am IST
Canadian study permit applications for Indians dwindles by 40%
Representative Image

Ottawa: Canada’s federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the country’s last two general elections, Canada-based CTV News reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The commission, in a statement on Wednesday, said it has asked the federal government to produce documentation related to these allegations.

The commission’s terms of reference, published last year, direct it to assess possible interference by China, Russia, and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, the CTV News reported.

MS Education Academy

The statement signals the commission’s intention to probe any role India might have played in influencing the two ballots, as per CTV News.

The commission’s initial hearings, to begin Monday, will look at the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security information and intelligence to the public.

According to CTV News, an interim report from the commission is due on May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 7:28 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button