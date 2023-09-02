Canada pauses trade pact talks with India, say reports

Published: 3rd September 2023 12:09 am IST



New Delhi: With just days left for the commencement of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Canada is said to have paused talks on a free trade agreement with India, according to media reports.

Reports further said that both nations may mutually decide to resume talks in future.

The development comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi, which is scheduled to take place between September 9 and 10.

In March 2022, the two countries had restarted negotiations on what is called the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA).

Reports quoting officials said that the Canadian side had conveyed it’s decision to pause trade pact talks, however this would be an opportunity to review the progress on the matter so far and think of next steps.

Several rounds of negotiations have been held between India and Canada on the pact till date.

