Canada theatre halts Indian film shows after arson attempts, shootings

In Ontario, Canada, a movie theatre was targeted twice in arson attacks in a span of days while it was showing Indian films, leading to the theatre pulling out Indian movies, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, and They Call Him OG from screening.

Authorities at Film.ca Cinemas stated that the attacks were linked to the theatre showing Indian movies and later withdrew the screenings of the two films from the theatre.

In a statement issued on their social media, the company said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have withdrawn screenings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG. The safety of our guests, staff, and community remains our highest priority.”

You may have seen or heard about the recent arson attempt on our cinema. The good news: only the entrance was affected, and the rest of the theatre is completely safe, undamaged, and fully operational.



First attack on Sep 25

The first attack occurred on September 25 at around 5:20 am. The two suspects had red gas cans, according to the town police, which were used as a “flammable liquid to ignite a fire at the exterior entrance doors of the theatre.”

“The fire remained contained to the exterior of the property, with the theatre sustaining moderate damage,” police said.

The CCTV footage shared by Film.ca captured a grey SUV arriving around 2 a.m. The same vehicle returned to the parking lot two more times. At approximately 5:15 a.m., a white SUV pulled in.

The footage then shows two people approaching the theatre doors and pouring liquid from red jerrycans before they ignite a match and throw it to the ground.

The first suspect was described as a white person wearing black pants, a black hoodie, gloves, dark coloured shoes and a medical mask. The other suspect was wearing similar attire and was carrying a cell phone.

Second attack on October 2

On October 2, during the second attack, a single suspect fired multiple rounds through the entrance doors of the building at midnight. Police described the suspect as a dark-skinned male with a heavy build, with all black clothing and a mask.

Both attacks are believed to be targeted, as the investigators have urged individuals with information to contact the District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Halton police have not confirmed any motive or relation to Khalistani extremist activity. Although a temple in Oakville had previously received threats linked to Khalistani groups, there is currently no evidence confirming their involvement in these incidents.

The CEO of Film.ca posted a video on X, responding to the attack, calling the arson attacks “cowardly acts”.

“We will not be backing down in the face of these cowardly acts. Our theatre is a place for families, friends, and the community to come together — and that will never change,” the post read.

Theatre announces removal of two Indian films

However, after the second attack, they released a statement announcing the removal of two Indian films from screening.

“Evidence seems to show that the participation in the exhibition of South Asian films had led to these incidents at our theatre and other theatres across the GTA. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision that the safety of guests and our cast requires us to withdraw from screenings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG and all future South Asian films indefinitely,” the statement read.